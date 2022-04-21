Those Snoop Dogg guest verses make the rounds and turns out they ain’t cheap either. Snoop Dogg, who most recently teased a collaboration with BTS, appeared on the Full Send Podcast this week and in a more than hour-long conversation. He talked about everything from Jackass and lacing blunts, to favorite rappers and Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. But when he revealed what his standard rate is for a guest verse on a track, listeners’ jaws were surely dropping.

“How much would it cost to get on a song?,” co-host Bob Menery asks the rapper. To which he answers point blank, “$250,000.” He then adds that for that rate, “You’ll get about 16 bars.” He also elaborated that the fee gets doubled if and when he appears in the music video for the song, “And when it’s time to do the video, I need to get another $250,000 up out of you. And you only got an hour so get to filming.”

The man is all business. And let’s face it, you don’t get to a point in your career where you’ve acquired the rights to the legendary Death Row Records catalog by not capitalizing on every appearance. It makes you wonder whether he’ll charge BTS $250,000 to appear on what will surely be a mutually beneficial collaboration?

Watch the full episode of Snoop Dogg’s appearance on the Full Send Podcast here.