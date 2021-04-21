Snoop Dogg Suggests He Has Smoked Weed With Barack Obama In A New Song

Of course Snoop Dogg celebrated 4/20 yesterday and he kicked things off by dropping a new album, From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites. Naturally, some of the songs include references to marijuana use, and on one, Snoop implies that he has smoked with a certain beloved former president.

On “Gang Signs,” Snoop raps, “Still sippin’ gin and juice while I’m smoking marijuana / I bet you never blew with Obama.” Presumably, he means Barack Obama.

Whether or not Snoop has actually smoked weed with Obama is up for debate, but he has previously claimed that he’s smoked in a White House bathroom. Speaking with Jimmy Kimmel on a 2014 episode of GGN: The Double G News Network, Snoop said, “I said, ‘May I use the bathroom for a second?’ And [White House staff] said, ‘What are you going to do? No. 1 or No. 2?’ I said, ‘No. 2.’ […] So I said, ‘Look, when I do the No. 2, I usually, you know, have a cigarette or I light something to get the aroma right.’ They said, ‘You know what? You can light a piece of napkin.’ I said, ‘I’ll do that.’ And the napkin was this [indicates blunt].”

From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites is out now via Doggystyle Records/Create Music Group. Get it here.