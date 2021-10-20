Snoop Dogg turned 50 years old today and despite living a half-century life, the longstanding hip-hop act has no plans to reduce his role as an entertainer. On Wednesday that he will team up with the Harlem Globetrotters in their upcoming NFT sitcom Da Dogg Gone Gym. According to Hypebeast, the sitcom is part of the Globetrotters New Tech, New Trainer, New Tour campaign, which will feature limited-edition releases from Snoop and the Globetrotters. This includes the rapper’s new theme song for the team, which will be exclusively available on the cryptocurrency promotion site, VAST.

The sitcom will take place during the 1970s and feature Snoop as a Globetrotter trainer working with the viral Bay Area dancer Junebug. A release date for has not yet been shared, but it marks his latest step into the NFT world. Earlier this year he released a song inspired by blockchains titled “NFT,” as well as his very own Snoop Dogg Coins. Last month, according to Hypebeast, he also revealed himself to be the real-life buyer behind the NFT moniker Cozomo de’ Medici.

In addition to the NFT sitcom announcement, Snoop Dogg joined E-40, Too Shoot, and Ice Cube in their video for “Big Subwoofer.” Together, the quartet comprises the rap supergroup Mount Westmore, and they premiered the song itself in a performance prior to a boxing matchup between Jake Paul and Ben Askren back in April.