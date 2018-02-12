Shervin Lainez

During her ascent as a Bandcamp artist, Soccer Mommy (real name Sophia Allison) was doing it on her own, and although she has a more full band sound on her upcoming Fat Possum debut Clean, she’s just shared the album’s sort-of title track “Still Clean,” a throwback to the halcyon days of not so long ago. The slow-burning song features just Allison’s voice and an acoustic guitar, although there are swelling textural synths highlighting the emotional crescendos of the sparse track, working as a bridge between her more raw sound and the newfound polish that these next steps in her career has brought.

Allison says that the song is about the idealization of love and placing romantic interests on a pedestal: