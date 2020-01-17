The famed Sydney Opera House Concert Hall is set to undergo some renovations soon, but before that, it has one more run of shows planned: A residency by Solange. However, her stay will not last as long as was originally expected, as Solange has canceled some of the performances “for health reasons.”

The venue sent an email to ticketholders announced the cancellation, writing that her January 27 and 28 performances will not go on as planned:

“Solange has made the difficult decision, for health reasons, to shorten her time in Sydney this month. Due to the physical demands of the shows and having sought medical advice, the artist has decided to reduce the number of performances at the Opera House. As a result, the shows on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 January 2020 will no longer take place, and will not be rescheduled. Solange apologises for any disappointment and looks forward to putting on the best shows possible for her Australian fans on the two remaining dates.”

Solange wrapped up 2019 by releasing a director’s cut of her When I Get Home short film. Meanwhile, the Opera House’s renovations were announced back in 2016, and the upgrades, which will require the iconic concert hall to be closed, will cost about $202 million AUD (about $139 million USD).