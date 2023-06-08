Mass Appeal isn’t the only label getting in on the celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. Sony Music Entertainment, which has been at the forefront of hip-hop’s expansive musical evolution for much of that time, has announced its own compilation project. Raised By Rap: 50 Years Of Hip Hop showcases the jaw-dropping diversity of SME’s contributions to the canon, beginning with pioneering ’80s releases like RUN DMC’s “It’s Tricky” and Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock’s “It Takes Two” and spanning all the way to 2010s hits like Future’s “Mask Off” and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.”

Along the way, rap fans might have their minds blown by the presence of such classic artists as A Tribe Called Quest, Da Brat, Fugees, Nas, Outkast, Too Short, and UGK included, as well as contemporary stars like 21 Savage, ASAP Rocky, Doja Cat, and Travis Scott. Not only are groundbreaking records like “C.R.E.A.M.” by Wu-Tang Clan and “Hip-Hop” by Dead Prez included, but so are more recent bops like “Whole Lotta Money.” The compilation truly showcases the breadth and depth of what hip-hop has been — and could be — for the past 50 years. It comes out on July 28, with Target and Urban Outfitters offering exclusive vinyl colorways, and you can pre-order it here. Check out the impressive tracklist below.

Disc 1, Side A

“Genius Rap,” Dr. Jeckyll & Mr. Hyde

“It’s Tricky,” RUN DMC

“It Takes Two,” Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock

“Can I Kick It?” A Tribe Called Quest

“Summertime” (Single Edit), DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

“Funkdafied,” Da Brat

Disc 1, Side B

“Insane in the Brain,” Cypress Hill

“C.R.E.A.M.,” Wu-Tang Clan featuring Method Man, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, Buddha Monk

“Shook Ones, Pt. II,” Mobb Deep

“Ready or Not,” Fugees, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Pras

“N.Y. State of Mind,” Nas

“Watch Out Now,” The Beatnuts featuring Yellaklaw

Disc 2, Side A

“Ms. Jackson,” Outkast

“Grindin’,” Clipse

“Hip-Hop,” dead prez

“Poppin’ My Collar,” Three 6 Mafia

“Blow the Whistle,” Too $hort

“Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You),” UGK (Underground Kingz) featuring Outkast

Disc 2, Side B

“goosebumps,” Travis Scott

“a lot,” 21 Savage

“Streets,” Doja Cat

“Mask Off,” Future

“Praise The Lord (Da Shine),” A$AP Rocky featuring Skepta

“Old Town Road” (Remix), Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Whole Lotta Money,” BIA