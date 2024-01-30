Travis Scott Paid A Janitor $5000 To Stop Mopping And Start Raging During A Recent ‘Utopia’ Show

Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus tour for his album Utopia has lived up to its title, offering night after night of entertaining spectacle as the Houston rapper crisscrosses the nation. In addition to performing the fan-favorite “Fein” multiple times in a row, he’s also brought out his daughter Stormi to perform with him and had to dodge his stage props, including one in the shape of his own head. The bass even knocked over an NHL trophy in Montreal.

At his recent stop in Miami, though, he did something pretty cool. Noticing a janitor working during the show, he stopped to offer the man $5,000 to put down his mop and rage along with the fans in attendance. He then went right into performing the highlight “Fein,” (ten times, according to the Miami New Times) with the crowd even more amped up than usual after witnessing his random act of kindness. Let’s just hope the maintenance worker’s bosses at the Kaseya Center are understanding and actually let him keep the money (there are usually rules against this sort of thing, but come on, man).

Travis Scott gave the janitor 5k for the night off… absolute legend 🐐 #CIRCUSMAXIMUSTOUR pic.twitter.com/glZ7OHjSuH — Nolan Foster (@NolanFosterNFL) January 29, 2024

Travis is wrapping up the Utopia tour after two more shows (01/31 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center and 02/05 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center), then performing at the 2024 Grammys. He’s also got a movie, “Aggro Dr1ft,” coming out, then… we’ll see.