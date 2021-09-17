TMZ reports that Miami rapper SpotemGottem is recovering in a Florida hospital after being shot multiple times while driving on the I-95 early this morning. The rapper told police he was being driven south on the highway when someone in another car began shooting at his car, hitting his driver in the hip and wounding Spotem, who was sitting in the passenger seat, in both legs. All told, the report says at least 22 shots were fired, likely from an automatic weapon. Both men were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police believe the incident to be a case of road rage.

Meanwhile, SpotemGottem faces a list of weapons-related charges himself after being arrested in Aventura, Florida in July. Federal Marshalls served an aggravated assault warrant stemming from a June incident in which the rapper and some friends allegedly threatened a parking lot attendant with a semiautomatic weapon. Spotem allegedly had a Draco AK-47 lying next to him on the bed at the time of his arrest, adding a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Fans on social media noted the irony of today’s incident; Spotem’s name is a reference to locating an enemy and shooting him on sight, while his best-known hit, “Beat Box,” is about, you guessed it, what his gun sounds like when it’s firing. The popular song has since been remixed by a number of stars including Latto, NLE Choppa, and Polo G.