Regardless, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert must go on. This week, according to press release and the show’s Instagram , Colbert will welcome the Talking Heads to the couch, but the below musical guests are scheduled to perform.

Arlo Parks — Monday, October 23

Arlo Parks’ sophomore album, My Soft Machine, was described in an Uproxx “Best New Indie Music” weekly round-up as “a touching flash of intimate slam poetry against a sprawling sonic backdrop.” Viewers of The Late Show will be able to judge for themselves during tonight’s (October 23) episode. The show’s scheduled guests are Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez.

Parks will also bring her My Soft Machine Tour across North America in early 2024. See all dates here.

Caroline Polachek — Tuesday, October 24

Jim Gaffigan will warm the audience up for another performance from Caroline Polachek, who brought “Dang” to The Late Show last week. In June, Polachek’s Desire, I Want To Turn Into You was named among Uproxx’s “Best Pop Albums Of 2023 So Far.”