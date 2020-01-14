While most artists are quietly getting things situated for the new year, things have been anything but quiet across the pond for Stormzy. Just days into the new year, Stormzy found himself in an all out battle with fellow UK grime rapper, Wiley, one that saw three diss tracks from both parties come to life, tracks that even took aim at each others’ families. With things seemingly calmed down for the time being, Stormzy has crossed the ocean to showcase his talents live for a US television audience for the first time.

Taking the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Stormzy gave viewers a small taste of his 2019 album Heavy Is The Head album with a performance of “Crown.” The track starts off sparsely before the groove comes in for the rest of the down-to-earth performance, during which Stormzy was backed by a small choir.

Aside from the spat with Wiley, Stormzy’s performance also comes on the heels of quite the feat back in his home country: Stormzy claimed the No. 1 spot for both the UK’s album and singles chart, a feat only two artists — Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran — were able to manage in 2019.

Watch Stormzy perform “Crown” on The Tonight Show above.

