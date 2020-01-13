All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week. This week saw the long-awaited return of Selena Gomez, and the first single from Mac Miller’s first (and possibly final) posthumous album. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Selena Gomez — Rare It was a long time coming, but Selena Gomez has finally released a new album, her first since 2015. Aside from collaborations with 6lack and Kid Cudi, Rare also features Gomez’s first No. 1 hit, “Lose You To Love Me.” If you’re waiting to see her tour behind the record, though, you may not want to hold your breath. Mac Miller — “Good News” The good news is that a new posthumous album from Mac Miller is coming out very soon. Even more good news is that Miller’s estate has shared the first taste of the project, “Good News.” It’s refreshing to hear Miller’s voice again, and he’s a delight on the straightforward and laid back track.

Drake and Future — “Life Is Good” If you’ve ever wanted to see Drake and Future cosplay as trash collectors, now is your chance. The two team up on the collaborative new single “Life Is Good,” the video for which features them going from everyday jobs to the superstar lifestyles they’re more accustomed to nowadays. There’s not a ton of information out there about if there’s anything else forthcoming from the duo, but given the surprise release culture we live in, a new project is prone to dropping at any second. Megan Thee Stallion and Normani — “Diamonds” The soundtrack for the upcoming Harley Quinn movie Birds Of Prey features a ton of top-tier female performers. For the film, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani teamed up on “Diamonds,” a shadowy and energetic hip-hop tune. The OST is also set to feature Doja Cat, Halsey, Summer Walker, Saweetie, and a ton of others.

Halsey — “You Should Be Sad” Halsey became “Y’allsey” at the CMAs last year, but she isn’t confining her country music influences to that one performance. Her latest single, “You Should Be Sad,” is a bona fide country tune, and it’s a sound that fits Halsey well. The video, which Halsey describes as “a ‘Before He Cheats’ but instead about after he does,” includes references to “badass idols” like Shania Twain, Lady Gaga, and Christina Aguilera. Khalid — “Eleven” Following a prosperous 2019 that saw Khalid release Free Spirit (his first No. 1 album), the singer kicked off 2020 with “Eleven.” Like a number of other songs in Khalid’s discography, the new track is fit for listening during a relaxing late-night drive.

Jenny Lewis — “Under The Supermoon” Jenny Lewis’s first new track of the decade is the tranquil “Under The Supermoon,” which features Malian singer and guitarist Habib Koité and was recorded for the benefit album Let The Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit Vol. 1. Lewis says wrote the tender track “in Jacmel floating in the Caribbean Sea” and calls it “a travelogue of sorts processed in real time.” Stormzy — “Disappointed” and “Still Disappointed” Stormzy and Wiley have begun the new year by going at it and swapping diss tracks back and forth, and Stormzy has let his Grime forefather know how he feels about him with “Disappointed” and “Still Disappointed.” On the fiery songs, Wiley is… well, disappointed.