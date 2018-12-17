Getty Image

The Strokes haven’t performed live since 2017, and while that’s a bummer, it makes sense. After all, the group hasn’t released a new album since 2013’s Comedown Machine (although they did share the four-song EP Future Present Past in 2016). Since 2013, frontman Julian Casablancas has kept busy, releasing albums with The Voidz in 2014 and 2018. Now, though, it looks like The Strokes are ready to get back into action, as it’s been confirmed that they will be performing at Spain’s Bilbao BBK Live festival this summer. Casablancas will actually be pulling double duty, as The Voidz are also on the lineup.

A press release notes that the appearance will “kick off their global comeback,” which makes it seem like it’s possible a new album from The Strokes is forthcoming. That lines up with what Casablancas told Beats 1’s Matt Wilkinson back in January, when he said of the group’s next album, “We’re always talking but I think yeah, if anything it would be 2019 — that zone, but nothing now.”

🌲 Brockhampton, Idles, Rosalía, Suede, The Strokes, Thom Yorke, Vince Staples y muchos más se unen al cartel del #BilbaoBBKLive. 🌲 Brockhampton, Idles, Rosalía, Suede, The Strokes, Thom Yorke, Vince Staples and many more join the line up. 👉 Tickets https://t.co/jwCFlWRS19 pic.twitter.com/BQkxs119Wt — Bilbao BBK Live (@bilbaobbklive) December 17, 2018

The festival, which is set to take place from July 11 to 13, announced other additions to its lineup today as well, and now the roster of performers includes Thom Yorke, Vince Staples, Brockhampton, The Blaze, Yaeji, Weezer, Princess Nokia, Hot Chip, Cut Copy, Nils Frahm, and others.

Learn more about Bilbao BBK Live’s lineup and tickets at the festival website.