Summer Walker, the Drake-approved R&B singer who fooled some fans into thinking that she might be a rapper, is on a roll. Tuesday, Summer released the video to “Playing Games (Extended Version)” after previewing the track on her Twitter account the day before: “Playing games video premieres tomorrow,” Summer says.

playing games video premieres tomorrow 12pm est..🖤🎮 https://t.co/29FBOpLZvG pic.twitter.com/pS6T5kSTvd — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) October 8, 2019

The video starts with an establishing shot of Summer laying in bed looking out at the backdrop of the nighttime sky and skyscraper. Draped in an all-pink ensemble, Summer jumps into her verse. At the 45-second mark, Summer and her estranged lover appear in a dark room, the guy confined to a chair with duct tape around over his mouth and Summer sitting on his lap. Summer ignores a guy at her door for a presumed date later in the video, confirming her feelings for the guy she confined to a chair earlier. The perfect case of the girl wanting the guy that doesn’t want her, the video ends with Bryson’s verse as Summer ends up back in her bed like at the video’s start — still alone.

Later this month, Summer will take her talents on the road, starting with three shows overseas in London. Get tickets for Summer’s The First And Last Tour here. Summer’s debut album Over It is available now on all digital platforms via Love Renaissance (LVRN)/Interscope Records.