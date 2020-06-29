Summer Walker Announces She’s Releasing A New EP In July

Summer Walker has new music on the way. She previously teased that an EP was “coming soon” on her Instagram in May, but now we know what the EP is called and when it will arrive. The Atlanta-born R&B star followed up a standout performance at the 2020 BET Awards with the announcement that a new EP, Life On Earth, would be released in the coming month, on July 10.

Even as Walker’s profile has risen in recent months, she warned fans to enjoy what new music they get from her because she plans to quit the music business after 2020. Despite being tapped for high-profile events like the BET Awards and The Roots Picnic, Walker has detailed her distaste for the industry grind repeatedly in the last year or so, from venting about the tribulations of fame and the demands of overzealous fans to accusing her label of trying to censor her on social media due to her love of posting conspiracy theories.

However, if she really does follow through with her threat to give up stardom, she’ll leave behind an impressive catalogue, with singles featuring stars like Usher, Khalid, 21 Savage, and Drake, as well as her fan-favorite albums Last Day of Summer and Over It.

Life On Earth is due 7/10 via LVRN/Interscope Records.