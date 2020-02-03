Swae Lee Scored A Super Bowl Ticket, But He Fell Asleep At The Game

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest cultural events of the year. Naturally, then, it’s not an easy ticket to get. Even if you do manage to find one, it will probably cost at least a few months’ rent: On Sunday morning, the average resale price for tickets was over $7,000, according to SeatGeek. Swae Lee found himself in the fortunate position of being able to attend the game yesterday. At the same time, though, he was also extremely fatigued, as the Rae Sremmurd member was seen dozing off in the stands during the game.

A fan caught Swae sleeping on camera (sitting next to Slim Jxmmy, who was awake but also looked tired). After filming for a few seconds, he yelled, “Yo, Swae!” Jxmmy looked over, then so did Swae shortly after, giving a sleepy-eyed nod and wave to the camera after waking up. He didn’t seem bothered by the wake-up call, as he later shared the clip and wrote, “I ain’t slept in two days. I’m up now.”

I ain’t slept in two days 🤦🏽‍♂️I’m up now https://t.co/r2RGatgJom — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) February 3, 2020

The nap apparently gave Swae a second wind, as he later took to Twitter to invite the victorious Kansas City Chiefs out to Miami’s LIV nightclub with him.

Yo @Chiefs let’s ride out to Liv — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) February 3, 2020

Rae Sremmurd weren’t the only music stars at the game: Lizzo was also in attendance, and she ran into Jeff Bezos.

