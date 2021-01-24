Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are just two months away from the one-year anniversary of their Verzuz platform. It began when the duo hopped on Instagram live in March 2020 for a beat battle that saw them reach into their respective catalogs to play some of their best-produced records. Swizz and Timbo went far past the 20 record limit that Verzuz now carries, but their initial battle led to some fan favorite head-to-head matchups which include Babyface vs. Teddy Riley, Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott, and Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane. Fresh off Keyshia Cole and Ashanti’s Verzuz, Swizz and Timbo shared a pair of matchups they hope to make a reality in the near future with Verzuz.

During a recent appearance on an episode of ESPN’s Jalen And Jacoby, the Verzuz creators were asked what their “holy grail” matchup would be. Swizz replied with Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. saying, “My dream one, I want to figure out how to do Pac and Biggie in a way that the people is gonna really love it.”

Timbaland co-signed the idea and said, “I’ma call you later, Imma text you.” In addition to that battle, Timbo added that a matchup between Michael Jackson and Prince would be ideal for him.

Whether either of the aforementioned battles will happen remains to be seen, but for the time being, fans can expect a matchup between Bun B and 8Ball & MJG in the near future as the former act announced it was in the works earlier this month. Watch Swizz and Timbo’s interview on Jalen And Jacoby above.

