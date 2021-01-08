Bun B Says A ‘Verzuz’ Battle Against 8Ball And MJG Is In The Works

After taking a break for a couple of months in the second half of 2020, Verzuz made its return with the highly-anticipated battle between Jeezy and Gucci Mane. The matchup saw all corners of the music world tune in to watch the ATL rappers perform the best tracks from their 15-year catalogs. The next battle was supposed to be Keyshia Cole vs. Ashanti but the latter tested positive for coronavirus, forcing a delay to January. However, Too Short and E-40 would later put on for the Bay with their own head-to-head battle to close out the year.

While many names have been thrown into the hat for a future battle, Bun B stepped forward to confirm plans of a future Verzuz against Memphis rap duo, 8Ball & MJG.

“I’m doing VERZUZ, it’ll be UGK prolly against 8Ball and MJG. A real Verzuz, not just any… yeah, UGK will represent Texas in Verzuz going up against North Mound,” Bun B said during an appearance on the Donnie Houston Podcast. “It’s kind of pushed back, everything’s kinda pushed back because of the Ashanti and Keyshia Cole and they’re still trying to find the right times to do a lot this stuff but I would imagine before the summer. We’ve been talking about it since last year, since Verzuz started last year. Cause me and Ball just talked about doing it period, and I was like, ‘Let me run it by Swizz and Tim and see if it was something they’d be open to.’ They said yes.” He added that the two sides, fortunately, fit the requirements for a successful Verzuz.

“There’s a certain list of criteria they look for when considering you for Verzuz. Luckily, UGK and 8Ball & MJG checked all those boxes for that. Plus we all get along,” he said. “UGK Ball & G Verzuz is actually gon’ be fun cause we’ve known each other for years, we get along real well. It’s gon’ be interesting to get in there and play the music for the people.”

