It’s safe to say Syd has something special on the way for her faithful listeners. The singer’s last solo project came in at the end of 2017 with Always Never Home. The 3-track EP came months after she released her solo debut album, Fin. From the looks of it, it appears a second dose of the latter could be on the way, but until that is confirmed, fans can enjoy her latest single, “Right Track” with Smino. The new release is a change in tempo for the singer’s often breezy and chilled-out songs. In the song, Syd and Smino use a giddy beat to beg for trust and commitment from their partner while promising that they’ll reach the next level together if things stay on the “right track.”

Syd’s latest single arrives after as her third track of the year. She launched her 2021 campaign with February’s “Missing Out,” a track she described as an “anti-Valentine’s Day ode” while singing about her partner’s inability to “spend the proper time trying to work it out.” Months later she returned with “Fast Car,” a more positive record focused on the intimate moments a couple spends together when they ignore the rest of the world. “I wanted to make something for the gay Black girls,” Syd said about the song. “I want them to see themselves in this and in me.”

You can press play on Syd and Smino’s new collaboration in the video above.