Nearly three years have passed since the death of Mac Miller and this fall, a book remembering his life and music is set for release via Permuted Press. Pre-orders have already put the The Book Of Mac: Remembering Mac Miller, written by DJBooth veteran Donna-Claire Chesman, on the Amazon Best Sellers lists, where it’s currently No. 3 in Books, and No.1 in both Rap & Hip-Hop Musician Biographies and Rap Music (Books). Chesman announced the project after completing her Year of Mac editorial series on DJBooth, which compiled personal essays, interviews, and other features to commemorate Mac’s legacy over the course of 52 weekly dispatches throughout late 2018 and 2019.

The Book Of Mac will likewise be comprised of intimate interviews with those who knew Mac best, including friends and collaborators like Just Blaze, Kehlani, Syd, Thundercat, Wiz Khalifa, and more, with commentary and critique on his musical releases by Chesman.

Mac Miller passed away at the age of 26 in 2018, the result of an accidental overdose while on tour. Since then, his estate has released one album, Circles, completed with the assistance of Mac’s collaborator Jon Brion, while fan-favorite mixtapes like KIDS and Faces have found their ways to DSPs in the years since. Two new songs were released in August last year.

Due on October 26, 2021 you can pre-order The Book Of Mac on Amazon.

