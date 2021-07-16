While her most recent work with The Internet, the band for which she serves as a lead vocalist, came in 2018 with Hive Mind, Syd’s lone solo album arrived in 2017 with Fin. Now, it appears that the singer may have another solo effort on the way as she returns with her second song of the year. Syd drops “Fast Car” with a breezy video that finds the singer and her partner enjoying intimate moments together from the comfort of a Jeep. After finding a comfortable spot, the pair seems to find a quiet spot to enjoy each other’s company, that is, until Syd’s friend arrives to interrupt their peace.

Speaking about the song in a press release, Syd shared her intention behind the song. “I wanted to make something for the gay Black girls,” she said. “I want them to see themselves in this and in me.” Her new single comes five months after she dropped “Missing Out,” an effort she released back in February and labeled as an “anti-Valentine’s Day ode.” On it, she spoke and her struggles with a lover and their inability to “spend the proper time trying to work it out.”

Prior to “Fast Car” and “Missing Out,” Syd linked with Kehlani and Disclosure for “Birthday” and contributed to Lil Uzi Vert’s “Urgency” and Free Nationals’ “Shibuya.”

Press play on the video above to listen to “Fast Car.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.