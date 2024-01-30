Music’s biggest night is nearly here. As the industry’s heavyweights prepare for the 2024 Grammys, fans eagerly await more details about the ceremony. On January 29, the Recording Academy revealed that the evening’s performers list has grown yet again.

Via a post on X (formerly Twitter), it’s been revealed that “Kill Bill” singer SZA will perform. “You don’t want to snooze and miss this moment!” wrote the organization. “Watch SZA at the 66th Grammys on February 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern / 5 p.m. Pacific on CBS.”

⏰ You don’t want to snooze and miss this moment! Watch @SZA at the 66th #GRAMMYs on February 4th at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS. 🔗 See who else is performing: https://t.co/Z5bhlGNtNW pic.twitter.com/tjSWIfD02D — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 29, 2024

As SZA is the evening’s most nominated act, her participation makes sense. Appearing at the Grammys carries significant meaning for SZA. During an interview with Rolling Stone, her manager and label head, Terrence “Punch” Henderson, reportedly pulled her scheduled performance at the 2023 MTV VMAs over feeling underappreciated.

Over the weekend, the news was shared that Joni Mitchell would make her Grammy performance debut at this year’s ceremony. Other musicians set to take the stage at the 2024 Grammys include Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Luke Combs, and Burna Boy.

The 2024 Grammys will broadcast live on February 4 via CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.