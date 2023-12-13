SZA announced that the deluxe version of her album, SOS, will be titled Lana. Given the massive success of the record already, fans are excited to see what else she has in store.
“It’s outtakes and new stuff, too — I added a couple of songs,” SZA previously shared to Variety. “It’s like a whole new project. It’s called ‘Lana’ — my name but, it’s the first tattoo that I ever got, when I was 13. It was 10 bucks a letter and I only had 40, so that that became my nickname for no reason. ‘Lana’ is really just the B-side of SOS.”
Here’s everything to know about the extended release.
SZA’s Lana Release Date
SZA’s Lana deluxe album does not currently have an official release date. Her reps confirmed that it was still TBA as of Monday, according to the publication.
SZA’s Lana Tracklist
Right now, the tracklist for SZA’s Lana is still unknown too.
Features On SZA’s Lana
There are also no features at this moment for Lana — although that might change when the official tracklist gets revealed.
Singles From SZA’s Lana
SZA has yet to release any singles from the deluxe version. Her previous SOS singles included “Kill Bill,” “Good Days,” “I Hate U,” “Shirt,” “Snooze,” and “Nobody Gets Me.”
SZA’s Lana Album Artwork
Earlier this week, SZA put out three possible options for the cover art for Lana on social media. Complete with a Parental Advisory tag, one finds SZA in a pig pen and posing, one is her doing a cute pose in a white outfit on a chair, and the other is her outside in a leaf-themed outfit. Check out all three below.
