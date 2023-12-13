SZA announced that the deluxe version of her album, SOS, will be titled Lana. Given the massive success of the record already, fans are excited to see what else she has in store.

“It’s outtakes and new stuff, too — I added a couple of songs,” SZA previously shared to Variety. “It’s like a whole new project. It’s called ‘Lana’ — my name but, it’s the first tattoo that I ever got, when I was 13. It was 10 bucks a letter and I only had 40, so that that became my nickname for no reason. ‘Lana’ is really just the B-side of SOS.”

Here’s everything to know about the extended release.