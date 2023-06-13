A couple weeks ago, Lizzo saw a rude comment about her body on Twitter and justifiably launched into a tweetstorm, writing in part, “Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F*CKING FARM…”

SZA was apparently an onlooker of this saga and today, she got heated as she shared her perspective.

In a tweet from earlier today, she started, “I be wondering where all the virtue signaling ,well spoken sh*t talking , internet warriors are when someone genuine needs defending . Where the f*ck do y’all be at for lizzo ? Do y’all actually know how to support others or only tear them down [thinking emoji].”

Somebody responded, “So people don’t go to war for Lizzo in this app?” SZA replied, “NOT EF*CKINGNUFF . For as much free love, encouragement and positivity she embodies n shares on every app daily ? The ratios’s don’t add up .” She continued in another tweet, “I also dgaf who don’t agree . It’s been on my mind for a minute .. makes me upset. jus want everyone to practice kindness and shutting tf up more often cause G*DDAMN ITS UGLY OUTSIDE ALREADY . Why add ?”

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.