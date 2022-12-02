As it Saturday Night Live tradition, this week’s host, musical guest, and a cast member lined up to film a simple promo for this week’s episode. Keke Palmer and SZA are doing the show this weekend, so they and SNL‘s Bowen Yang were enlisted for the newest promo.

Palmer starts by introducing herself and SZA before Yang takes a crack at saying his own name. He repeatedly fails, though, instead sputtering out variations like “Brown Yang,” “Bowen Young,” and “Andy Cohen.” As he spirals out of control, SZA chimes in, “I’m worried about you, Bowen.” He responds, “Yeah, I’m worried about me, too, Scissors.”

The second bit sees the three getting excited about the show, clipping along with each syllable for emphasis. Palmer changes gears by asking about where the bathroom is and breaking the clapping trend due to the urgency of her situation.

After this weekend’s SNL, there will only be two episodes left to round out the year. The December 10 episode will be co-hosted by Steve Martin and Martin Short, while Brandi Carlile will be the musical guest. The year’s final episode on the 17th will be led by Austin Butler while Yeah Yeah Yeahs are the musical guest.

Watch the clip above.