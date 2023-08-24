Will SZA Release A Video For ‘Snooze?’

Last December, SZA dropped her long-awaited SOS album, and she experienced unprecedented success from it well into 2023, enough that Uproxx included it on the list of “Best R&B Albums Of 2023 So Far.” In January, she dropped the “Kill Bill” video, and she embarked on her headlining North American tour throughout February and March. The chart-topper’s second North American leg is scheduled to kick off on September 20 in Miami, Florida, and just as she did earlier this year, her tour run will be preceded by a big-time drop.

On Wednesday, August 23, SZA confirmed that the video for “Snooze” is coming this Friday, August 25. This comes roughly two weeks after she posted two steamy Instagram videos billed as behind-the-scenes “Snooze” footage.

As of this writing, “Snooze” has charted for 36 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 — peaking at No. 10 — and 15 weeks on Billboard‘s Radio Songs chart with a No. 4 peak. The song also spent 36 weeks on the publication’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, peaking at No. 3.

Along with “Kill Bill,” SZA has also released a video for SOS tracks “Nobody Gets Me,” which made her “really f*cking sad,” and “Shirt,” a song that fans had wanted SZA to release for two-plus years. Lakeith Stanfield starred opposite SZA in the latter video.