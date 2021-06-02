Getty Image
SZA Explains Why Rehearsing One Song Made Her 'Burst Into Tears'

Finally, concerts are returning and festival season is coming up. So, yesterday, SZA was rehearsing some songs, but when it came time to run through one of them, she had a hard time: On Twitter yesterday, SZA revealed that she cried after performing her Ctrl song “20 Something.”

SZA wrote in a pair of tweets, “Jus tried to get through 20 something at rehearsal n burst into tears LMAOOO what ? Is wrong w me ? 20 something makes me think of my granny . N everyone else I’ve lost . What a ride .”

It’s certainly one of the more vulnerable songs from SZA’s discography. On it, she sings about feelings of instability and uncertainty she was experiencing at the time: “How could it be? / 20 something, all alone still / Not a thing in my name / Ain’t got nothin’, runnin’ from love / Only know fear / That’s me, Ms. 20 Something / Ain’t got nothin’, runnin’ from love / Wish you were here, oh.”

Meanwhile, SZA is a couple months removed from the release of her Doja Cat collaboration “Kiss Me More,” which is a strong contender for the unofficial Song Of The Summer title. Also, as SZA tends to do from time to time, she shared her frustrations with her record label, a stance she later clarified.

