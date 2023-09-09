At this point, it is hard to tell whether people were more excited for SZA’s sophomore album, SOS, or the corresponding deluxe edition. After releasing her steamy video for the breakout single “Snooze,” starring Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco, Woody McClain, And Young Mazino, fans were on high alert.

But after months of rumors, SZA has finally shared more details about the forthcoming release. On Friday, September 8, during her SOS Album Celebration show at The Navy Yard in Brooklyn, New York, she treated concertgoers to vital information about SOS Deluxe.

In a video captured by a fan, SZA says, “So, the deluxe is like a whole nother album. It’s called ‘Lana.’ It’s seven to ten songs, and it’ll be out this fall.” The album’s title is an abbreviation of her SZA’s first name, Solána. This Easter egg is a common occurrence in SZA’s work, especially in her shows and music videos.

In May, SZA took to her official X (formerly Twitter) profile to shut down claims from people sharing an unverified tracklist and release date for the album. Although nothing about her superstar career has been routine, reimagining the beloved album is bold considering the massive success generated from tracks such as “Kill Bill” and more.