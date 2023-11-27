Here’s The Full List Of 2023 Soul Train Awards Winners

The year is coming to an end, but there are still so many flowers still to be given out to the year’s biggest musical acts. Last week, the Billboard Music Awards celebrated the chart metric. Today (November 26), the 2023 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, honored R&B acts moving the genre forward.

Keke Palmer did the honors of hosting the event. While acts like Muni Long, Coco Jones, and BJ The Chicago Kid appeared to perform for the attendees. However, the evening is all about walking away with a trophy.

Both Janelle Monáe and T-Pain were bestowed special honors during the ceremony. Janelle Monáe was granted the Spirit Of Soul Award. “[Janelle Monáe] have shown us the true meaning of freedom of expression through all facets of entertainment,” said organizers in a statement.

T-Pain was given the Legend Award for his impact on R&B, Soul, and hip-hop’s forever-intervened mix.

Continue below for the complete winner list for the 2023 Soul Train Awards.