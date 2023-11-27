Here’s The Full List Of 2023 Soul Train Awards Winners

The year is coming to an end, but there are still so many flowers still to be given out to the year’s biggest musical acts. Last week, the Billboard Music Awards celebrated the chart metric. Today (November 26), the 2023 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, honored R&B acts moving the genre forward.
Keke Palmer did the honors of hosting the event. While acts like Muni Long, Coco Jones, and BJ The Chicago Kid appeared to perform for the attendees. However, the evening is all about walking away with a trophy.
Both Janelle Monáe and T-Pain were bestowed special honors during the ceremony. Janelle Monáe was granted the Spirit Of Soul Award. “[Janelle Monáe] have shown us the true meaning of freedom of expression through all facets of entertainment,” said organizers in a statement.
T-Pain was given the Legend Award for his impact on R&B, Soul, and hip-hop’s forever-intervened mix.
Continue below for the complete winner list for the 2023 Soul Train Awards.
Album Of The Year
Janelle Monáe — The Age of Pleasure
Ari Lennox — Age/Sex/Location
Summer Walker — Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Babyface — Girls Night Out (Extended)
Burna Boy — I Told Them…
Victoria Monét — Jaguar II
SZA — SOS
Coco Jones — What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
Song Of The Year
October London – “Back to Your Place”
Toosii – “Favorite Song”
Usher Feat. Summer Walker & 21 Savage – “Good Good”
Coco Jones – “ICU”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Janelle Monáe – “Lipstick Lover”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
SZA – “Snooze”
Video Of The Year
October London – “Back to Your Place”
PinkPantheress & Ice Spice – “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2”
Usher – “Boyfriend”
Usher Feat. Summer Walker & 21 Savage – “Good Good”
Coco Jones – “ICU”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Janelle Monáe – “Lipstick Lover”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
Lizzo – “Special”
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Janelle Monáe
Summer Walker
SZA
Victoria Monét
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
6lack
Babyface
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Eric Bellinger
October London
Usher
Best Group
DVSN
Flo
Jagged Edge
Kool & The Gang
Maverick City Music
Phony Ppl
Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
Tank and The Bangas
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar – “America Has a Problem” (Remix),
PinkPantheress & Ice Spice – “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2”
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Diddy Feat. 21 Savage – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
Flo feat. Missy Elliott – “Fly Girl”
Usher Feat. Summer Walker & 21 Savage – “Good Good”
Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage – “Sittin’ on Top of the World”
Lizzo Feat. SZA – “Special”
Summer Walker Feat. J. Cole – “To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug)”
Best New Artist
Ambré
Ayra Starr
Coco Jones
Doechii
Flo
Fridayy
Tyla
Wanmor
Certified Soul Award
Anthony Hamilton
Ashanti
Ciara
Eric Bellinger
Monica
PJ Morton
Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
T-Pain
Usher
The Ashford And Simpson Songwriter’s Award
October London – “Back to Your Place”
Toosii – “Favorite Song”
Usher Feat. Summer Walker & 21 Savage – “Good Good”
Coco Jones – “ICU”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage – “Sittin’ on Top of the World”
SZA – “Snooze”
Best Dance Performance
Ciara Feat. Summer Walker – “Better Thangs”
Usher – “Boyfriend”
Usher Feat. Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good”
Ciara & Chris Brown – “How We Roll”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
SZA – “Snooze”
Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”
Chris Brown – “Under the Influence”
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Shirley Caesar – “All Of The Glory”
Kirk Franklin – “All Things”
Fridayy Feat. Maverick City Music & My Mom – “Came Too Far”
Koryn Hawthorne – “Cry”
Erica Campbell – “Feel Alright (Blessed)”
Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – “God Problems”
H.E.R. – “The Journey”
Kirk Franklin – “Try Love”
