Lil Jon Previewed His New Song With Ludacris And Usher During His Battle With T-Pain

The upcoming Lovers And Friends Festival may have been disappointingly postponed and reduced back to only one day by the coronavirus epidemic, but the ongoing quarantine did give us a nice consolation prize: A sequel to the song from which the festival received its title. As part of the latest “Verzuz” series of battles organized by Swizz Beats and Timbaland, Lil Jon and T-Pain traded hits on Instagram Live Sunday night then, at the conclusion of their battle, the two stars both previewed new songs.

While T-Pain’s song was a smooth, quiet storm-esque bedroom jam, Lil Jon’s turned out to be quite exciting for the 150K fans who stayed on the stream after the battle, as Jon previewed a portion of his latest collaboration with Ludacris and Usher from Usher’s upcoming Confessions III. He repeatedly played the dramatic piano intro and a few bars of Ludacris’ verse before cutting the clip short out of respect for Usher’s wishes to keep the song under wraps until his album’s release.

Here’s the Usher, Luda, Lil Jon record he just played pic.twitter.com/FDsvR3ym32 — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) April 5, 2020

Of course, that will likely only make fans more hungry for the new song, as both of the trio’s prior songs, “Yeah!” and “Lovers And Friends,” were both massive hits in the early to mid-2000s, peaking at No. 1 and No. 3 on the Hot 100 respectively. Jon played both hits during his battle with T-Pain, matching up with the “rappa-ternt-sanga’s” own chart-stompers like “Buy U A Drank,” “Bartender,” and “Can’t Believe It.” While the battle turned out to be entertaining, the highlight for many was undoubtedly the news that Lil Jon, Ludacris, and Usher have made good on their promise to “do it again.”

Yo!! … after that response last night to my new record after the battle between LilJon & TPain … I’m thinkin bout dropin this week … retweet me if you feelin it?” — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) April 6, 2020

Watch Lil Jon’s preview of his latest collaboration with Ludacris and Usher above.