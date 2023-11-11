T-Pain and Snoop Dogg are entering a land of wonder on their new single, “That’s How We Ballin.” The duo honored the late Pee-Wee Herman (Paul Reubens) by including some gag recreations in the music video, which was directed by T-Pain himself.

The video kicks off with T-Pain nearly getting into a fight with a bunch of bikers at the bar, one of which is played by AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys. Later on, Snoop Dogg appears, as the two try navigating a funhouse that gives the Pee-Wee vibes.

T-Pain spoke to Rolling Stone about how he first got the inspiration.

“I was on a flight from LA to Atlanta and couldn’t sleep, so I looked for movies to keep me entertained,” T-Pain said. “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure came up and I couldn’t help myself. After watching the movie, I put on my personal headphones to listen to the recent music I had done. ‘That’s How We Ballin’ came on first and I immediately made the connection. I texted my NappyBoy Films crew and let them know ‘We have to do this!’”

“What’s crazier is, four days later is when Paul passed away,” he added. “That was when I knew I had to do this right, which is why it took so long to film, but I feel good that we took our time.”

Check out the video for T-Pain and Snoop Dogg’s “That’s How We Ballin.”