A week after drawing criticism for posting an interview with Kanye West in which West shared some offensive and derogatory views, Drink Champs looks like it could bounce back with its next episode, judging from a preview the show’s social accounts posted today. The guests this week are more conventional but have also had their fair share of controversy over the past few months. Fortunately, for Quavo and Takeoff of Migos, the controversy stems from their music and not from reprehensible politics.

In the clip, which you can watch below, NORE asks whether the full Migos trio can ever reunite after several months of apparent tension during a longer discussion about group potential appearing in a Verzuz battle. “We can’t do a Migos reunion for one Verzuz?” he wonders. “No? That’s not gonna happen?”

Takeoff delivers the response, which should come as no surprise to longtime fans. They’ll do it, he says, “If the check right.”

The group has been at odds for the past several months due to what Quavo and Takeoff have insinuated was some sort of disloyalty on Offset’s part. They since released an album without him, while he’s been promoting his own album without them and pursuing legal action against their shared label, Quality Control. Qua and Takeoff have maintained that while Migos will always remain a trio, for the time being, they’ll be releasing music as a duo.

You can listen to the full Drink Champs interview below.