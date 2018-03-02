On the list of the most anticipated tours of 2018, it’s hard to find a bigger one than Taylor Swift’s. Her previous run behind 1989 was the stuff of legend, and there is no reason to believe that her stadium tour supporting Reputation will be any different. And while it’s Taylor’s performances that most people will remember from that run, she also managed to put together a pretty impressive bill, with Haim and Vance Joy supporting. Both were artists she had personal ties to, and wanted to give the benefit of the Taylor bump.
