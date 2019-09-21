Tee Grizzley Mourns His Aunt’s Death In The Heartfelt Single ‘Satish’

After the recent murder of his aunt, who was also his manager, Tee Grizzley hit the studio to process his emotions. Jobina Satish Brown was killed when a gunman shot at their car in Detroit. Grizzley was also in the car but managed to miss the line of fire. Following her death, the rapper paid tribute to Brown in his latest single, “Satish,” and with an accompanying video.

Offering a roadmap to their lives together, Grizzley raps about the moment he realized Brown had passed away. “Told my driver ‘Be on point’, he wasn’t hearing’ me / Those shots went off, I’m steady callin’, you ain’t answerin’ / You scarin’ me (Hello?),” he raps. “You saw it wasn’t me and still shot, what she do to you? / We was just winnin’, now I’m cryin’ at your funeral,” he says later in the first verse.

This gave me some pain that I didn’t even know existed 😪🤧 R.I.P Jobina Satish Brown 🖤🐻🖤🐻 pic.twitter.com/rVzyf7NoVz — Tee Grizzley 🐻 Black Chaldean (@Tee_Grizzley) September 21, 2019

The video, directed by Jerry Production, includes footage of Brown, as well as images and clips of family members and friends who attended her funeral.

Grizzley spoke out days after Brown’s death. “Since I was 12 We been going everywhere together how you gone go to heaven without me?” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Idek what to say JB I just wanted to show the world yo smile I love you so much.”

Watch Tee Grizzley’s music video to “Satish” above.