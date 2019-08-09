At the end of 2017, Quality Control Music shared the compilation album Control The Streets, Volume 1, and since the label has a stacked roster, it worked out pretty well. The album peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, and it featured songs from the brightest names in hip-hop. Now the label is gearing up to run it back with Control The Streets, Volume 2, and some promising sneak peeks at the record have been shared already. That includes the appropriately titled DaBaby and Lil Baby team-up “Baby,” as well as “Soakin Wet” from Marlo, Offset, and City Girls.

Now the label is back with another single, and this time it’s Lil Yachty and Tee Grizzley on “Once Again.” This is another appropriate song title, as the pair previously linked up on Grizzley’s “From The D To The A” in 2017. The new song lacks a chorus, but instead features the two going back and forth with alternating verses on a fast-paced beat.

There’s even more good news too, as there might be more where this came from. A fan tweeted at both Yachty and Grizzley, “Imagine a collaboration album,” and Grizzley responded, “It’s on the way.”

It’s on the way https://t.co/0RgHEnb8yF — Tee Grizzley 🐻 Black Chaldean (@Tee_Grizzley) August 9, 2019

Listen to “Once Again” above.

Control The Streets Volume 2 is out 8/16 via Quality Control Music.