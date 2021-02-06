Tee Grizzley Is Anxious Of ‘Late Night Calls’ In His Poignant Video

Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley recently got the news that his brother, who adopts the moniker Baby Grizzley, has been indicted on federal gun charges after finishing a 5-year sentence behind bars. Now reflecting on hearing the news, Grizzley drops the track “Late Night Calls” alongside a poignant video.

True to his signature style, the rapper does not stray from honesty on “Late Night Calls.” The song deals with the anxiety around picking up a late-night call to find out that a loved one has been hurt or jailed. Grizzley details the time he answered his phone to the news that his brother had been arrested. He also recalls when he first found out his father had passed away through a frenzied phone call. “And I got some calls late nights / The next day I couldn’t even eat / And I got some calls late nights / The next day I couldn’t even think,” he raps.

Ahead of the visual’s release, Grizzley has been trading verses with some big names in rap, who also happen to be Detroit natives. Most recently, Grizzley exchanged bars with Kash Doll on the fiery single “Bossa Nova.” Just ahead of that, the rapper linked up with Big Sean to show a day in their lives on their joint “Trenches” video.

Watch Tee Grizzley’s “Late Night Calls” video above.