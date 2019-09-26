In recent days, it was reported that in the future, Tekashi 69 may have the option of entering the witness protection program. Given how openly he has talked about former associates during his trial, there are concerns about his safety once he is out of prison (which Tekashi hopes will happen in early 2020). However, it looks like Tekashi has no intention to enter witness protection, and instead plans on continuing his music career.

According to TMZ, “sources close to” the rapper say that he does not want to enter witness protection, that he is “itching” to make new music, and that he believes he can pick up right where he left off. As far as his personal safety, his plan is to apparently hire a security team to be with him at all times.

Tekashi’s music career was certainly in a good place last year: His debut album, Dummy Boy, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. He also has a handful of successful singles, including “Fefe,” which features Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz, and which peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart.

If Tekashi does try to record new music, he could have a collaborator in Charlie Puth, who wrote in a (now-deleted) tweet that he would produce a new Tekashi record for free.