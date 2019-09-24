Throughout Tekashi 69’s current legal situation, he has received a lot of criticism for “snitching,” as he has mentioned a lot of his associates by name during his trial. Over the past few months, those in the hip-hop community who have gone after Tekashi for that reason have included Meek Mill, YG, 50 Cent, and J. Prince. Snoop Dogg has added his voice to the conversation as well, and in his latest criticism of Tekashi, he unfavorably compared him to a good friend of his: Martha Stewart.

Stewart famously found herself in some legal trouble years ago: In 2004, she was found guilty on felony charges of conspiracy, obstruction of an agency proceeding, and making false statements to federal investigator, and spent five months in a correctional facility. In a new social media post, Snoop notes that throughout Stewart’s insider trading trial, she never snitched: “As we watch Tekashi 69 (or whatever his name is) snitch on EVERYBODY, I invite you all to remember Martha Stewart snitched on NOT ONE soul during her trial. Baby girl kept it 10 toes down and ate that prison sentence by herself, like the true baddie she is.” He added in the caption, “That’s my. M. F. Home girl. solid as a rocc.”

This isn’t Snoop’s first time attacking Tekashi on social media. A few days ago, he went after Tekashi with an image that read, “S.N.I.T.C.H. = Sorry N****, Im Tryna Come Home,” and added in the caption, “never have never will.” Stewart actually chimed in on that post, writing in the comments, “That’s why I like you so much. Birds of a feather!!!!!”

Meanwhile, Tekashi said recently that he believes he could be out of prison by early 2020.