It Looks Like Tekashi 69’s First Post-Prison Music Is Coming Next Week

Before Tekashi got out of prison, he knew he wanted to make more music once he was free. He was apparently “itching” to create new material as early as last September, and in October, it was reported that Tekashi was planning his next album out. He has been out of prison for a little while now, and he apparently has something cooking, as it looks like he has teased a release date for something new.

Taking to his Instagram Story yesterday, Tekashi wrote, “You ready? May 8,” which certainly seems to suggest that new material from the rapper will be released at the end of next week.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see new material from Tekashi drop soon, as all the signs point to him having been working on stuff. Earlier this week, it was reported that he was given the legal go-ahead to film music videos in his backyard, as he now has permission to spend two hours per week there, on one probation officer-approved day, for “employment-related activities.” Additionally, he can also spend eight hours per day in his basement recording studio, and the reason for the limit is that being in the basement interferes with Tekashi’s GPS monitor.