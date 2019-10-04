Tekashi 69’s Sentencing Date Has Been Revealed

Tekashi 69 reportedly believes and hopes that he could be out of prison by early 2020. Before he finds out whether or not that happens, though, he needs to be sentenced, and now a date and time have been set: Independent journalist Matthew Russell Lee shared a snippet of a document which notes that Tekashi is scheduled to be sentenced on January 24, 2020 at 10 a.m.

For those asking, digging deeper into docket just now it appears Tekashi #6ix9ine / Daniel Hernandez is scheduled to be sentenced on January 24, 2020 at 10 am (last item in photo, under trial transcripts still to be released). Will be there. But for now, out : ) pic.twitter.com/zs5q5wwz5H — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) October 3, 2019

This comes shortly after Anthony “Harv” Ellison was found guilty of kidnapping Tekashi. If Tekashi is in fact a free man come early 2020, he is already making plans. He is apparently not interested in entering witness protection, and instead plans to have a security team to keep him safe. He also reportedly wants to resume his music career, and in fact, he believes that once he’s out of prison, he could be more popular than ever.

He was certainly pretty popular before. His debut album, Dummy Boy, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. He also has a few successful singles, like “Fefe,” which features Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz, and which peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart. Although music peers like Snoop Dogg have been critical of Tekashi, he might have an ally in Charlie Puth, who wrote (in a now-deleted tweet) that he would produce a Tekashi 69 record for free.