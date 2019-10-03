Tekashi 69’s Kidnapper Has Been Found Guilty

Complex reports that Anthony “Harv” Ellison has been convicted of kidnapping rapper Tekashi 69 in aid of racketeering along with Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, who was also found guilty on racketeering charges. Despite previously releasing a statement maintaining the defense’s stance that Tekashi staged the kidnapping for publicity, the rainbow-haired rapper’s recently-concluded testimony was accompanied by enough evidence to convince a jury to find Harv and Mack both guilty of racketeering. Harv was found guilty of maiming and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, while Mack was found guilty of narcotics trafficking.

Harv was also found, however, not guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon and not guilty of a firearms offense, while Mack avoided a narcotics-associated firearms offense. However, the two were the only members of the Nine Trey Blood crew associated with Tekashi 69 not to accept guilty plea deals, so they will both be punishable to the fullest extent allowed by law. Meanwhile, Tekashi 69 expects to be rewarded for his cooperation with a shortened sentence, hoping for release as early as the beginning of 2020, when he reportedly hopes to also resume his rap career after turning down witness protection.

The other members of the group, including Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones and Kifano “Shotti” Jordan all pled “guilty” to the racketeering offenses charged against them. The sentences for Harv and Mack have yet to be announced.