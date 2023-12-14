In September, Tems found herself in the middle of a strange rumor, which indicated that she was pregnant with Future’s baby. Some thought Tems was trying to hide a baby bump in a paparazzi video, and from there, the rumor mill went to work and eventually spread the idea that Tems and Future had something going on.

Tems ultimately denied the rumor, writing on social media, “In conclusion, you people are all mad!!!” Tems says that while the theory was still active, though, she received some backlash, with some even going as far as to make death threats against her.

During an appearance on the Drive Time Show for The Beat 99.9 FM in her native Lagos yesterday (December 13), Tems said (as HotNewHipHop reports), “I didn’t actually think anybody believed it. I didn’t know it was serious, I didn’t know until I started getting messages, like death threats. Like, ‘How dare you! Of all the people in the world, Future? Really? Really, of all the people?’ And I’ve never even — I’ve never met him in my life. So, it’s crazy.”

Tems, meanwhile, has been getting back to music: She released “Me & U,” her first new song in two years, in October, and followed it earlier this month with “Not An Angel.”

Check out the full Tems interview below.