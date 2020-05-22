This summer will mark two years since Teyana Taylor delivered her highly-acclaimed sophomore album, K.T.S.E. Starting from months after its release to this very moment, fans have been on edge for the album as Teyana has teased its progress over the years. Nearly a month ago, Teyana confirmed that her upcoming third album was complete and two weeks later, with help from her Def Jam label, the rollout for The Album began. With a promised release for June, Teyana returns with a pair of singles.

Returning with “Bare Wit Me” and “Made It,” Teyana gives fans a decent dose of what’s to come on her third album. Starting with “Bare Wit Me,” the track, which was originally previewed with her release date announcement, comes with the full video that features many of Teyana’s excellent dance skills that have only amplified her talents. As for the latter song, “Made It,” Teyana revealed in an Instagram post that the song was dedicated to the class of 2020 graduates, many of which were featured in the song’s music video.

“Unfortunately, this pandemic has stopped us from physically gathering and celebrating all the hard work you’ve put in through the years But this pandemic can’t stop your spirit, it can’t dim your light, and it can’t take your degree away from you!! So when you make it out of this dark time, shine bright and light up the world!”

Press play on “Bare Wit Me” and “Made It” in the videos above.