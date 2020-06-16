Last month, Teyana Taylor teased that her album would be out at some point in June. Here in the middle of the month, we’re running out of Fridays (when most albums come out), so if she is sticking to her word, The Album has to drop either this week or next. Now Taylor has confirmed that The Album is in fact coming out this weekend, on June 19, which is also known as Juneteenth.

The release date reveal came as part of Taylor sharing the album’s 23-song tracklist. There are a lot of features on the record, including appearances from Rick Ross, Junie, Iman Shumpert, Erykah Badu, Quavo, Kehlani, Missy Elliott, Future, Davido, Big Sean, King Combs, and Lauryn Hill.

Check out the The Album tracklist below.

1. “Intro”

2. “Come Back to Me” Feat. Rick Ross and Junie

3. “Wake Up Love” Feat. Iman

4. “Lowkey” Feat. Erykah Badu

5. “Let’s Build” Feat. Quavo

6. “1-800-ONE-NITE”

7. “Mornin'” Feat. Kehlani

8. “Boomin'” Feat. Missy Elliott and Future

9. “69”

10. “Killah” Feat. Davido

11. “Bad”

12. “Wrong B****”

13. “Shoot It Up” Feat. Big Sean

14. “Bare Wit Me”

15. “Lose Each Other”

16. “Concrete”

17. “Still”

18. “Ever Ever”

19. “Try Again”

20. “Friends”

21. “How You Want It” Feat. King Combs

22. “Made It”

23. “We Got Love” Feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill