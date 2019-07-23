Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The 1975 are in the midst of some European tour and festival dates at the moment, but last night, they took the time to visit James Corden on The Late Late Show and turn in a performance of “I Like America And America Likes Me.” Matty Healy put on a passionate show, taking over Corden’s desk, even standing on it at one point, and truly feeling the lyrics.

Healy previously spoke about the decision to Auto-Tune his voice for the song and the meaning behind the track, saying, “Not only does it tune your voice, it stops it, compresses it, punctuates it. It turns it into an instrument. But also, this song started out as an homage to SoundCloud rap. It’s the sound of America to me at the moment. I was almost going to put it out with just mumble lyrics, to see how far I could take it.”

This performance comes just a few months after The 1975’s most recent Corden visit. The band performed “It’s Not Living If It’s Not With You,” and Healy spoke about the band’s upcoming album, saying, “We’re in that age now where you watch the best thing you’ve ever seen on Netflix and you’re like, ‘That was the best thing I’ve ever seen.’ And you just want the next thing immediately. And I’m like that with music as well. I want to tour for the next two years. What do you want to do in a band? You want to affect culture. And I don’t think you can do that with one record now.”

Watch The 1975 perform “I Like America And America Likes Me” above, and read our review of A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships here.