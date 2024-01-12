The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from 21 Savage, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, and more.

Here is is: The first Best New Hip-Hop column of 2024! It’s been a long time, I shouldn’t have left you… but, hey, how many new albums and singles were dropping during the holidays, anway?

And despite it only being the second week of the new year, it’s a doozy, with a bunch of new songs and projects from many of our favorite hip-hop artists, including:

The return of Lil Nas X, who ruffled some feathers with the artwork and video for his new song, “J Christ.”

Doja Cat’s continued run of rap excellence. Apology letters from anyone who said the Project Blowed vet isn’t a rapper can be sent to me directly.

And wouldn’t you know it, Jay-Z got inspired — but maybe not in the way you might have expected — on “I Want You Forever” with D’Angelo.

Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending January 12, 2024.