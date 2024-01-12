The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from 21 Savage, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, and more.
Here is is: The first Best New Hip-Hop column of 2024! It’s been a long time, I shouldn’t have left you… but, hey, how many new albums and singles were dropping during the holidays, anway?
And despite it only being the second week of the new year, it’s a doozy, with a bunch of new songs and projects from many of our favorite hip-hop artists, including:
The return of Lil Nas X, who ruffled some feathers with the artwork and video for his new song, “J Christ.”
Doja Cat’s continued run of rap excellence. Apology letters from anyone who said the Project Blowed vet isn’t a rapper can be sent to me directly.
And wouldn’t you know it, Jay-Z got inspired — but maybe not in the way you might have expected — on “I Want You Forever” with D’Angelo.
Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending January 12, 2024.
Albums/EPs/Mixtapes
21 Savage — American Dream
21 Savage’s first solo album since his whole ICE kerfuffle a few years ago is here to remind listeners that he doesn’t need the high-profile co-signs to carry a project. Despite that, there are still plenty of intriguing assists here from both the expected (Young Thug, Metro Boomin) and the surprising (Doja Cat, Burna Boy).
Kid Cudi — Insano
Kid Cudi’s latest is already stirring up listeners on social media, but besides the potential for drama, it deserves attention for employing Gangsta Grillz-style DJ Drama ad-libs, experimental beats, and features from the likes of Pharrell, Travis Scott, and Lil Yachty.
Singles/Videos
310babii — “Stuck” Feat. Kalan.FrFr
18-year-old Inglewood, California native 310babii isn’t even out of high school yet, but he’s already built himself quite the buzz on the West Coast. Teaming up with fellow teen star Luh Tyler last year raised his profile outside the Golden State, but his latest single links up with Compton’s own Kalan.FrFr and keeps waving the flag for LA.
Benny The Butcher — “Bron”
The latest single from the Buffalo native’s upcoming album Everybody Can’t Go is a bit more energetic than some of his prior output, sounding every bit as muscular and dynamic as its namesake. Benny compares his longevity to that of the NBA superstar, putting the rap game on notice that he’s still got championship ambitions.
Gus Dapperton, Lil Yachty & Joey Badass — “Fallout”
A unique blend of alt-rock sensibilies and boom-bap rap flourishes, this unexpected collaboration from the Lyrical Lemonade collaborators may generate some raised eyebrows (or side-eyes) but is a testament to the elasticity of hip-hop.
TiaCorine — “Yung Joc” Feat. Luh Tyler
2024 figures to be another big year for women in hip-hop and TiaCorine looks very much like she’ll be a big factor in that. The North Carolina rapper continues to gain momentum after the breakout of her viral favorite “FreakyT,” and who better to cross-pollinate fanbases with than the current reigning king of the teens, Luh Tyler? “Yung Joc” is a vibey, laid-back track that shows off both rappers’ verbal dexterity over a hypnotic, stripped-down loop.
