Octavian Unites With The Blaze For The Nostalgia-Inducing Single ‘Somewhere’

French electronica duo The Blaze joined forces with french rapper Octavian to produce the wistful track “Somewhere.” The single cements Octavian’s talent for crafting a wide range of sounds by working with artists ranging from ASAP Ferg to the french producers.

As per The Blaze’s usual sound, “Somewhere” is more toned-down compared to most of Octavian’s projects. Forgoing a gritty snare, the single opts for smooth transitions, drawn-out synths, and heavy reverb. “Where’s your heart? Must be somewhere / I don’t want you to go nowhere / Where you going? I don’t know where,” Octavian belts on the track.

“Somewhere” marks Octavian’s first project of the new year. Last year, the grime rapper reached across the pond to team up with ASAP Ferg and London On Da Track for the heavy-hitting number “Lit.” Before that, Octavian released the video to “Bet,” his track with Skepta and Michael Phantom.

The single is also The Blaze’s first single of 2020, a follow-up to their 2018 debut effort Dancehall. The Blaze, comprising the cousins Guillaume and Jonathan Alric, gained recognition upon releasing their 2016 break-out “Virile” with a cinematic accompanying video. Ever since, the duo has gone on to play major festivals across the globe including Coachella, Primavera Sound, and Pitchfork Paris.

Listen to “Somewhere” above.