For French electronic music duo The Blaze, made up of cousins Jonathan and Guillaume Alric, a music video is more than an afterthought: They create their videos simultaneously with their songs, which has in recent months yielded the breathtaking audiovisual experience that is their epic “Heaven” video. They’ve also shared audio for the songs “Faces” and “She,” both of which are sure to be accompanied by stimulating visuals themselves. All three songs will appear on their debut album, Dancehall, which is set to come out in just a few days, on September. Ahead of that, they’ve shared a video for “Queens.”

The clip for the atmospheric and dance-ready song begins with a nighttime, candle-lit wake. As the shot pans from the deceased to a particularly distressed mourner, the video flashes back to their shared history. During their time together, the two have enjoyed each other’s company by engaging in aquatic horseplay, driving around and smoking, getting into fistfights, shooting guns, and otherwise leading full lives, all of which makes the footage of one friend reacting to the other’s death all the more devastating.

Watch the “Heaven” video above, and in case you missed it, learn more about Dancehall and the duo’s upcoming tour dates here.

Dancehall is out 9/7 via Animal63/RCA Records. Pre-order it here.