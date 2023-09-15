‘The Chi’: Here’s The Music You Heard In Season 6, Episode 7

(WARNING: Spoilers for this week’s The Chi episode will be found below.)
There aren’t too many records this week on The Chi as Pastor Jackson’s funeral and the tearful moments take precedence over it. In episode seven of season six, titled “Long Live,” we see that Papa, of course, and Bakari are most affected by Pastor Jackson’s death. Papa is initially frustrated with Bakari as the former knows that it is Douda’s crew who is responsible for the murder. Papa later takes out his anger on Kenya, but he seems to settle down by the end of the episode. The death also takes a toll on Bakari who shows his emotions in more ways than one in this episode.
Elsewhere, Kevin prepares for his move to Los Angeles, Jemma and Maisha’s rift grows now that Gianna is in the picture thanks to Jemma’s managerial interest in her, Keisha goes to therapy and discovers a harsh reality about herself and her mother, and lastly, Emmett and Keisha are closer than ever to a breaking point following Pastor Jackson’s death.
The events mentioned above in the seventh episode of Showtime’s The Chi season six, titled “Long Live,” are soundtracked by songs that help to accentuate the emotions behind each scene. You can find a list of them below and details about the scenes the records played behind.
The following records were provided thanks to the Showtime Entertainment Public Relations team. Some records are unreleased and will not be on streaming until a later date. Check back for updates on a release.
Crown — “Foster Kid”
We hear this record around the 12:58 mark as Keisha arrives at a barbershop to meet Nuk. The two then go into a back room where Keisha asks Nuk to make sure that she, Emmett, and their family will always remain safe. Nuk promises to protect Keisha, but not Emmett, something that Keisha refuses to be okay with.
Genesis Denise Hale as Maisha — “B*tch”
This song plays around the 25:03 mark as Maisha records a track that is seemingly directed at Jemma. It comes after the two get into an argument at the studio following Jemma’s late arrival to their session. Maisha learns that Jemma is late because she met with Gianna, something that greatly upsets Maisha.
Lalah Hathaway, Kole & Ariza — “The Energy”
Lalah Hathaway’s record plays around the 34:46 mark as Emmett helps Kevin pack up for his move to Los Angeles. Kevin shares that he’s excited for the move and the two express that they’ll miss each other. Kevin thanks Emmett for his support and says he’ll always look at him like a big brother.
Amari Noelle as Gianna — “Damn Right”
Around the 38:20 mark, Gianna’s track plays as Jemma listens to it as she helps Jake with her hair. She says she likes the track, but Jake downplays it, saying it “sounds like everything else on the radio.” Jake warns Jemma about working with Gianna as he fears that Gianna’s intentions may not be strictly music.
Gavin Williams — “AL 2 Final Now”
We hear this record around the 40:39 mark as Douda plays a game of chess with Zay watching. Zay questions when he’ll be taught the game, and resorts to saying that he’ll figure it out on his own. Douda uses that as a lesson for the duo to always be willing to figure things out on their own. He also reminds them that they’ll have to sacrifice their queen in certain situations in order to win.
Alonda — “Never Stay Mad”
This song plays around the 41:55 mark as Victor returns home to see all the home decor improvements that Fatima has made. It pushes Victor to ask Fatima if she is ready to start a family with him. She initially has doubts which include the FBI’s investigation into him and his political career, but Victor assures her that he will not leave her alone in the task of raising their family. Fatima agrees to have further conversations about their future family.
Donny Hathaway/David Michael Wyatt — “For All We Know”
David Michael Wyatt’s take on Donny Hathaway’s “For All We Know” plays around the 47:17 mark as the funeral service for Pastor Jackson begins. Douda and his crew try to make an appearance but they’re quickly turned away. Papa gives a tearful speech about his father and how he will remember him.
New episodes of ‘The Chi’ are available through the Paramount Plus With Showtime plan on Fridays at 3am EST/ 12 pm PST. Weekly episodes also air Sundays on Showtime at 9pm EST/PST.