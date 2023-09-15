‘The Chi’: Here’s The Music You Heard In Season 6, Episode 7

(WARNING: Spoilers for this week’s The Chi episode will be found below.)

There aren’t too many records this week on The Chi as Pastor Jackson’s funeral and the tearful moments take precedence over it. In episode seven of season six, titled “Long Live,” we see that Papa, of course, and Bakari are most affected by Pastor Jackson’s death. Papa is initially frustrated with Bakari as the former knows that it is Douda’s crew who is responsible for the murder. Papa later takes out his anger on Kenya, but he seems to settle down by the end of the episode. The death also takes a toll on Bakari who shows his emotions in more ways than one in this episode.

Elsewhere, Kevin prepares for his move to Los Angeles, Jemma and Maisha’s rift grows now that Gianna is in the picture thanks to Jemma’s managerial interest in her, Keisha goes to therapy and discovers a harsh reality about herself and her mother, and lastly, Emmett and Keisha are closer than ever to a breaking point following Pastor Jackson’s death.

The events mentioned above in the seventh episode of Showtime’s The Chi season six, titled “Long Live,” are soundtracked by songs that help to accentuate the emotions behind each scene. You can find a list of them below and details about the scenes the records played behind.

The following records were provided thanks to the Showtime Entertainment Public Relations team. Some records are unreleased and will not be on streaming until a later date. Check back for updates on a release.