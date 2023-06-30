The Game never passes up an opportunity to address the trending music news of the day. From Nicki Minaj’s impact on rap to the tragic passing of Aaron Carter, the “Ricky” rapper keeps his hand on the pulse of the music. Now, he’s taking the time to correct a headline related to his career.

In a sit-down with Amazon Music’s Bimma Williams, The Game finally cleared up the 50 Cent ghostwriting rumors. A few years ago, during a Clubhouse broadcast, music professional Wack100 claimed that The Game had written his former G-Unit leader’s 2003 song, “What Up Gangsta.” The song appeared on 50 Cent’s groundbreaking debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’. However, it turns out that wasn’t the whole truth.

“I didn’t write ‘What Up Gangta’ for 50. I was in there and part of the influence,” said The Game.

When clarifying what he meant by influence, the entertainer turned his attention to the chorus, saying, “But obviously, you know, ‘What up, Blood? What up, Cuz? What up, Gangsta?’ is Los Angeles influenced. It’s LA. So it is what it is.”

He later added, “But yeah, I didn’t do no writing for 50, 50 ain’t do no writing for me. 50 is not a better writer than me. Not a better lyricist, you know what I’m sayin’? Better with melodies and hooks — that’s his thing. I’ll give him that. I’m not gonna take nothing away from nobody that’s good at what they good at, but as far as, like, lyricism, he can’t f*ck with me on that level. But he know.”

Too bad that the Power Universe producer has previously denied that The Game had anything to do with the track. When he appeared on The Breakfast Club, 50 Cent said, “[The Game] said he wrote ‘What Up Gangsta.’ I’m like, ‘C’mon, bro. You weren’t even around when we did that. That was Get Rich Or Die Tryin’. We didn’t even know who he was until after. There’s a point when you [reach] desperation, and you’ll say anything.”