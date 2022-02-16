In addition to helping jumpstart the careers of Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar, who all performed at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, Dr. Dre also helped out The Game. The Compton rapper signed to Dre’s label Aftermath in 2003 and released his classic debut album The Documentary in 2005. Despite departing from the label before releasing his second album Doctor’s Advocate, The Game has maintained his love for Dre over the years. Indeed, he hoped their relationship would have earned him an invite to perform on stage at the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, that was not the case, as the spectacular performance only featured Dre, Anderson .Paak, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. As a result, The Game took to Instagram to share his feelings about being left out, resharing a few Instagram Story posts from fans who felt the same.

“FYI: @losangelesconfidential Should’ve been on stage at the Super Bowl I’ll be the first to say it,” one person wrote. The Game reshared the post, adding, “Sh*t brazy fr.” Another person wrote, “@Losangelesconfidential should have performed at Super Bowl with @DrDre I mean this is LA,” and a third wrote, “I believe Big Brother Jay @losangelesconfidential Should’ve been in the half time show too.” They added, “Oh and just wait till DRILLMATIC DROPS.” Drillmatic is the title of The Game’s upcoming tenth album.

You can view The Game’s posts about the Super Bowl Halftime Show above.